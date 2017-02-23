Man charged with murder in death of Tunica County woman

A man is in custody and facing murder charges after the first homicide of the year in Tunica County, Mississippi.

Joseph Bland, 33, of Robinsonville, MS, was identified as a person of interest Thursday. He was later caught and charged with murder.

Tunica County Sheriff's Office said Bland shot and killed Olletta Jones, 45, of Newton Mississippi, in the middle of the street early Thursday morning.

Investigators rushed to Casino Strip Resort Boulevard off Highway 61 around 5 a.m. where Jones' body was found lying outside of a car.

"It was a few miles from the casino itself. No tourists or any other individual was in danger," Cedric Davis, with Tunica County Sheriff's Office, said.

The crime scene stretched for approximately a mile as investigators looked into the homicide.

Tunica residents said violence seems to be everywhere and they are doing what they can to stay safe.

"Go to church. I stay at home, work, and church," resident Sandra Strickland said.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting as deputies piece together what happened leading up to the killing.

Bland's bond is set at $1,000,000

