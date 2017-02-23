Suspects on the run after shooting at Walmart employee in parking lot

Collierville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Walmart parking lot. With the shooting coming in the same week as an armed robbery of the Collierville Verizon Wireless store, many are asking if crime has increased in Collierville.

Investigators rushed to the scene on Poplar Avenue near Highway 72 around 7 a.m.

A Walmart employee said he was leaving work when two men in a red car came up to him. One of the men fired one shot at him, and then the car drove off on Poplar Avenue.

"This one is a pretty big shocker, that it happened in this parking lot," resident Steve McGowan said.

Police said the two men took off in a red Mustang. They said the victim and at least one of the suspects knew each other and the shot fired was targeted and isolated.

"What we are experiencing are some isolated incidents as a whole, and it's our job to monitor that and see if that turns into a trend," Collierville police captain Chris Locke said.

Locke said they are not seeing an increase in crime.

"At this point, we're not seeing steady increases or anything that would lead us to believe that crime is on the increase as a whole," Locke said.

"It upsets me when we have incidents like this," resident Kyle Pirani said.

"It's concerning,"McGowan said.

