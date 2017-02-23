3 of 4 Dalstrom Park carjacking suspects are under 18 years old

Four suspects are in custody after shots were fired during a carjacking near Dalstrom Park in Westwood on Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department said one person was near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Weaver Road when he was robbed and his Toyota 4Runner was taken.

It is unclear if the victim or the suspects fired the shots.

The car the suspects stole was later found crashed near the intersection of East Brooks Road and Graves Road in Whitehaven.

"I looked out my window. I live right there and I saw everybody standing around and I saw a squad car," resident Rashaun Wright said.

Three of the carjackers were found hiding behind houses on Brakebill Avenue. The fourth carjacker was arrested in a different location.

"This is like the most quiet neighborhood that I've ever lived in," Wright said. "It's shocking to hear this happened right around the corner."

Memphis Police Department said officers on the department's newly formed violent crimes unit intercepted the carjackers and helped put them behind bars.

Wright said the arrest of the suspects taught them a lesson.

"They learned their lesson. Trying to rob somebody and trying to get away with it, it's not worth it," Wright said.

Police said three of the four suspects arrested are under the age of 18.

"I think today is a weekday, they should have been in school," Wright said.

