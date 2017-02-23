Munford resident wins $50K Powerball prize

Naifeh's is one of the places where the $50K tickets could have been sold. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

One lucky Powerball ticket was sold in Munford, Tennessee.

Though the $435 million jackpot went to a ticket sold in Indiana, a Munford resident won a $50,000 prize.

There are four stores located in town that sell the lottery tickets, according to the state's lottery website.

However each store's owner said they have not been notified if they are the ones that sold the winning ticket.

In 2016, a Munford family won a portion of the largest Powerball jackpot in history. John and Lisa Robinson purchased one of three winning $1.5 billion Powerball tickets at Naifeh's.

"They say lightening can strike twice and evidently it has," Naifeh's employee Bonnie Miller said.

Outside of Naifeh's hangs a poster celebrating the Robinson's huge lottery prize. Miller said over the last year, the business has grown thanks to customers coming from all over hoping some of the lottery luck will show up on their ticket.

"It still gets them in the store and sometimes they'll buy something else which is good too," Miller said.

None of the big winners had come forward at the time of this story's publication.

