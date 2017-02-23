Driver in critical condition after crashing with tractor trailer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Driver in critical condition after crashing with tractor trailer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A car and a tractor trailer crashed on East Raines Road just east of Memphis International Airport around noon Thursday.

Memphis Police Department said a small Honda car got trapped underneath an 18-wheeler. The Honda's driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Police have not filed any charges against the drivers involved in the crash.

A truck driver with more than 30 years of experience said he hopes all drivers can start being more careful on the road, especially when near 18-wheelers.

"They just pull in front of you, jam on breaks or whatever. It's real dangerous out here," Michael Wesley said.

