'Sun Records,' second TV show to feature Memphis, premiered Thursday

This Is Us put Memphis in the national spotlight this week... next, Sun Records shines a light on the Bluff City and its rich music history.

Sun Records is a CMT original series that premiered Thursday, February 23.

The show stars Chad Michael Murray as Sam Phillips, Drake Milligan as Elvis Presley, Kevin Fonteyne as Johnny Cash, and Christian Lees as Jerry Lee Lewis.

Sun Records tells the story of the birth of rock and roll through Phillips, Presley, Cash and Lewis.

“The economic impact of Sun Records in Memphis and Shelby County is phenomenal,” Memphis-Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sittler said. “The tourism value is phenomenal.”

CMT describes the show as follows:

"Set in Memphis during the tumultuous early days of the civil rights movement, Sun Records tells the untold story of nothing less than the birth of rock ‘n’ roll. Guided by Sam Phillips, young musicians like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis combined the styles of hillbilly country with the 1950s R&B sound created by artists like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Fats Domino and Ike Turner and changed the course of music forever. The series chronicles these young artists’ often jarring and sudden meteoric rise to fame in the face of sweeping political change and social unrest."

The show was shot in Memphis and features plenty of our city's famous spots.

Before the show was retitled from Million Dollar Quartet to Sun Records, Billy Gardel, who plays Colonel Tom Parker, sat down with WMC Action News 5 to talk about the show and the great things that Memphis has to offer.

