Penzeys to donate money to 2 Mid-South non-profit organizations

If you’re looking for spices to spice up your cooking, Penzeys' Memphis area store is open. The company pledges to donate half the profits from its sales to two Mid-South non-profit organizations.

The non-profit organizations that the company will donate to are Mid-South Peace and Justice and Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition because of the hard work they do to make Memphis better.

Penzeys' decision stems from recent political controversy of which it interprets as anger and hatred towards people because of “where they were born or who they were born,” as well those who chose teaching careers, environmental protection, or to help those in need.

For more information on Penzeys, to get coupons, or to simply shop with the company online, click here.

