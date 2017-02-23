Lockdown lifted at Sherwood Elementary, Middle schools - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lockdown lifted at Sherwood Elementary, Middle schools

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Sherwood Middle School and Elementary School were briefly on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

A representative for Shelby County Schools said police were investigating a situation in the neighborhood near the schools. The schools were on lockdown for approximately 10 minutes.

All students and staff members are safe.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly