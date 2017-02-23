Mother, daughter robbed at gunpoint in driveway

Memphis police officers are searching for two men who robbed a woman and her 14-year-old daughter at gunpoint as they were sitting in their car outside of their Whitehaven home.

The reported robbery happened Wednesday morning at a home on East Raines Road. The 14-year-old told WMC Action News 5 that her mother was about to take her to school.

"As soon as I saw the gun, I started screaming, crying," 14-year-old Marnesha Sellers said. "I saw him pull out a gun, and I was scared."

Sellers said the two men came out of nowhere while she was sitting in the passenger seat. She said they walked up her driveway and pulled a gun on her.

"They came towards the car and I tried to hurry up and get in, but I grabbed the door and he yanked it," Sellers said.

She said her mother, who was sitting in the driver's seat, tried to help.

"She saw them trying to pull me out the car, and she was screaming," Sellers said.

Sellers' uncle, Amir Treadwell, was inside the house and heard the screams.

"Man that's crazy, to rob a 14-year-old," Treadwell said. "I ran outside the door and by the time I got out there they were gone."

They ended up getting away, snatching her Michael Kors purse.

Sellers said she is more aware of her surroundings now.

