Where you can find deals on top of the line TVs

You may have seen advertisements boasting 4K TVs. So what is 4K television?

According to CNET, 4K resolution basically means four times the current resolution of modern HDTVs. These TVs deliver a super crisp picture and a quality like you have never seen. If you ever step into a store and you look at the televisions, you will know which one is 4K. However, some experts disagree and said you won’t be able to tell the difference.

These TVs can range in prices, with some being as low as $299 (depending on size). Black Friday and Super Bowl deals offered people some top of the line deals for some low prices. However, there are some deals you can get right now if you know where to look.

A Vizio 65-inch 4k TV dropped from $850 to approximately $530 at retailers like HHGregg.

A Samsung 65-inch 4k TV, mainly sold at warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club, is priced at $1200. However, you can get it for just $650 at Costco.

A LG 65-inch 4k TV originally costs $1100, but is on sale for $800 at several retailers.

