Oxford students triumph in Hurricane Bowl

Students in Mississippi brought home a regional victory this month.

On Saturday, February 18, students from Oxford High School won the Hurricane Bowl, a regional ocean science academic competition that is part of the National Ocean Sciences Bowl.

The Hurricane Bowl, which was held at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory Marine Education Center, is part of a nationwide competition that tests students’ knowledge of ocean science disciplines through buzzer-style, multiple-choice questions and open-ended, team-challenge questions.

The Oxford High School team (which also won the Hurricane Bowl last year) will join winners from 24 other regional bowls April 20-23 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon for the NOSB Finals.

Students on the championship team include Nitin Ankisetty (captain), Isuru Hewamanna, Anish Ravishankar, Qihang Wang, and Marawan Elgohry They are coached by Nicole Roberson.

