Police: 'Germantown Junior Police Department' does not exist

The Germantown Police Department released a statement Thursday about a potential threat posed by a fake group.

"Over the past few weeks, we have received several calls regarding people representing themselves as the 'Germantown Junior Police Academy,'" the Gemantown Police Department said.

The department informed Facebook followers that they do not contact people to solicit money or attempt to sell their personal belongings.

"Please be wary about people attempting to obtain your identity information over the phone," the department said.

If you have any concerns, contact the Germantown Police Department at 901-754-7222.

