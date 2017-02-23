Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis to be retried for fraud, embezzlement

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis will face a judge again for charges of felony fraud and embezzlement after he was granted a new trial.

According to attorney Steve Farese, the trial is scheduled for June 19 and will be held in Grenada, Mississippi.

Davis received a favorable nod from the Mississippi Court of Appeals when the court reversed his criminal conviction for defrauding the city.

The court said he should have been given a change of venue due to his case having too much publicity. The court said the large amount of publicity in the county prevented him from receiving a fair trial.

In 2014, a judge found Davis guilty of embezzling from the city. The charges involved a city-owned vehicle prosecutors said Davis purchased illegally.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.