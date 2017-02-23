U of M professor arrested during class on domestic assault warrant

A University of Memphis professor was taken out of his classroom and arrested February 16.

Three University of Memphis police officers pulled Cedar Nordbye out of his classroom just minutes before his art class was scheduled to end.

Police said Nordbye had an active arrest warrant related to a misdemeanor domestic violence with his wife.

According to the campus police report, his wife accused him of assaulting her in their home.

Nordbye told the campus newspaper, Daily Helmsman, there are two sides to every story, and he thought his arrest could have been handled better.

"Instead of coming in his classroom, he thought it could have been handled differently," student Shayne Dotson said. "Instead of coming in his classroom like that, he would rather they call him and say come down to the station."

Dotson is the reporter with the Daily Helmsman that spoke with Nordbye. Dotson said NOrdbye didn't comment one way or another about his guilt or innocence.

The arrest left students in shock.

"I'm very shocked, very devastating that something like that would go on in this campus," student Ashley Rhynes said.

They said the arrest during his class was the most shocking part.

"I think everyone was kind of shocked because they did come arrest him while he was teaching class, which you don't see everyday," student Cyndell Knight said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.