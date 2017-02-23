Group urges undocumented Memphians to create emergency plan

Latino Memphis issued a warning to all undocumented people in the city, saying they should create an emergency plan.

Undocumented immigrants across the country have been the focus of several raids in the past week or more. President Donald Trump said he instructed Department of Homeland Security to crackdown on immigration violations.

Now, a Memphis organization is doing what it can to have Bluff City families prepared for the worst-case scenario.

WMC Action News 5's Felicia Bolton talked to a Memphis mother who is afraid she will get deported and separated from her family.

The mother spoke with us on the condition that we would not reveal her identity.

She said the change in immigration policy has her afraid for herself and her family.

"It's very bad. I think it's generating a lot of racism. More racism than there was before," the mother said in Spanish.

She turned to Latino Memphis to get help for her and her family.

Another undocumented immigrant living in Memphis described the fear families have now that the patrols have increased.

"It's worrisome both for the parent as well as for the kids. The kids go to school and the parents go to work--the kids are thinking, 'Well, am I going to see my mom and dad when I get home?"

"People need to get their documentations ready," Latino Memphis Executive Director Mauricio Calvo said. "If you've been in the country longer than two years, you have the right to avoid what they call expedited removal."

Calvo suggests all undocumented people seek legal counsel as soon as possible.

"People should get a power of attorney. We here in Memphis and other organizations are giving training on what that means and how do you fill that out," Calvo said.

Latino Memphis created a series of meetings designed to inform people of their rights and how they should handle the increased chance of immigration raids. Below is the full list of those scheduled meetings:

February 25, 2017

1:00-3:00 p.m.

Asbury Methodist Church

2969 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

March 11, 2017

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Streets Ministries

1304 N. Graham St., Memphis, TN 38122

March 14-17, 2017 (specific date TBD)

during the day in coordination with the Mexican Consulate

Belle Forrest Elementary

3135 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

March 25, 2017

1:00-3:00 p.m.

Iglesia de Nuevo Empezar

3442 Tutwiler, Memphis TN 38122

The fear surrounding immigration raids has other groups around the country working to inform people of their rights. The below graphic was created by a group called United We Dream:

