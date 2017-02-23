Over 600 gymnasts to compete at the Cook Convention Center

The biggest gymnastics competition in the Mid-South will take place at the Cook Convention Center this weekend.

Gymstars is hosting its annual “Aloha from Memphis Meet”.

Over 600 gymnasts, ages 4 to 17, from Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas will compete.

The hours for the meet are Friday, February 24 from 11:30 a.m.- 9:00 pm, Saturday, February 25 from 8:00 am – 8:35 pm, and Sunday 8:30 am – 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.