City watch canceled for missing father with dementia

The Memphis Police Department canceled a city watch for a missing man who has health issues.

Henry Coleman, who has dementia and takes insulin for diabetes, was last seen leaving his residence at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 23.

Coleman was in his 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the 3600 block of Tulip Tree Cove when he was last seen. He has since been located.

Coleman's daughter said he is going to the hospital to be checked out, but otherwise seems to be OK.

