Frayser shooting leaves man in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

breaking

Frayser shooting leaves man in critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were told a man had been shot at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Durham Avenue.

The man was taken to Regional Medical Center. 

No suspect information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly