A record breaking February

The month of February is coming to a close and it looks like it will be the warmest February on record.

In just the last five days temperatures in Memphis have been in the 70s, with two record high temperatures broken. For the month, three high temperature records have been broken and one record high temperature tied.

The average temperature for the month so far is 66 degree, which is 18 degrees above the average of 48 degrees.

The warmest February on record was in 1932 with an average temperature of 53.8 degrees.

Temperatures for the final five days of the month are expected to also be well above the norm, with the exception on one day when temperatures are expected to only reach the lower 50s.

So, even though there there are still a few days left, it's pretty safe to say that February 2017 will go into the record books in first place for the warmest February.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.