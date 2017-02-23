Witnesses to fatal hit-and-run: 'To be treated like an animal, like a dog, is horrible'

A man was hit by a car and killed just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Madison Avenue near Morrison Street.

A pedestrian was hit by a car just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near Overton Square, on Madison Avenue.

A man was killed Wednesday night when he was hit by a car near Overton Square. Now, people who know the victim want the driver behind bars.

Just blocks from Overton Square, near Morrison and Madison Avenues, witnesses said the scene Wednesday gave them chills.

"An ugly scene, horribly sad," Kelly Johnson said.

Johnson is the general manager at Molly's La Casita Mexican Restaurant and was in the area when the man was hit and the driver took off.

According to Memphis Police Department, William Phillips was hit by a car while trying to walk across Madison Avenue.

Friends said Phillips went by the name "Chris" and was in his early 30s.

"It sounded like two cars had hit each other, because the guy was going really fast," one witness said.

Witnesses said the driver who hit Phillips was in a silver Ford Mustang.

"I wish that the city would put in crosswalks," Johnson said.

Johnson said something should be done to stop the number of traffic incidents in the area.

"There have been numerous wrecks, numerous, and I would love to see a stop light there," Johnson said.

Police said the driver kept going and witnesses hope that person is caught.

"I couldn't believe someone would just keep going after they hit a person," one witness said.

Johnson said it was horrible to see Phillips treated like that.

"To be treated like an animal, like a dog, is horrible. You don't do that," Johnson said.

The driver of the Mustang remains on the run. If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

