Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerburg visits Mississippi

Facebook entrepreneur and billionaire computer programmer Mark Zuckerberg visited Mississippi Thursday.

"We drove through Mississippi today and stopped at the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, where the blues was born. We met a blues artist who made all his own guitars and drove trucks to make a living. Looking forward to seeing more of Mississippi tomorrow," Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page.

Zuckerberg posted pictures with actor, Morgan Freeman and wife, Priscilla Chan.

