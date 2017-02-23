Man meets Good Samaritan who returned lost wallet with priceless family item

The man who turned in a lost wallet with a priceless family item inside was able to meet the wallet's owner - and hear 'thank you' (SOURCE: submitted)

A man feared he had lost his most treasured item, but thanks to a good Samaritan - he has it back.

Ray Laughter has kept his grandfather's driver's license in his wallet for more than 20 years.

"Money can be replaced, credit cards can be canceled, but that can never be replaced," Laughter said. "And it's something near and dear to my heart."

That license has stayed in Laughter's wallet since the day after his grandfather's death. But, Sunday he thought he had lost it forever when he left his wallet on top of his car while filling up at the gas station.

"It's the last picture we have before he passed away and he passed away in 1994 and the day after he passed, his license has been in my wallet ever since," Laughter said.

Laughter said Sunday he had a fear he would never see it again.

"Jumped right in the car, took off, drove to--got all the way to church in Pleasant Hill and realized that my wallet was gone," Laughter said.

Laughter and his wife retraced their path to look for his wallet. Although he didn't find the wallet, he did find clues on the side of the road.

After not finding his wallet, he called Southaven Police Department.

"They said, 'Ray Laughter'? They said, 'we got that wallet,'" Laughter said.

Just minutes after the wallet was lost, a man wearing blue Baptist scrubs dropped it off at the police station. Laughter's money was still in the wallet - but more importantly - the license.

"Whomever he is, to stop in the middle of the road in oncoming traffic to find our wallet and to return it to the police precinct with everything in tact means a lot," Laughter said.

Laughter was able to meet the man Friday who turned the wallet in to police and helped him get that valuable license back. Laughter said he just wanted to thank the Good Samaritan in person - and he finally got the opportunity to do so.

