MLGW replaces knocked down street lights 516 times a year

Two street lights were knocked down in close proximity in recent weeks near our home in Midtown.

It got this reporter wondering, how often does Memphis Light, Gas and Water have to replace basic street lights?

“Forty-three a month, 516 times a year,” came the answer from Jacqueline Reed, an MLGW Media Specialist.

Reed says street light knockdowns are reported by customers, MLGW employees and law enforcement.

“A ticket is created and assigned to the proper area for replacement. It takes one month from the time we are made aware” for a street light to be replaced, Reed said.

Made of concrete and rebar, MLGW purchases streetlights from a supplier. When they’re knocked down by a motorist, the driver bears responsibility for the replacement cost: $2,000.

“There are many occasions when poles are hit without a police report,” said Reed. That means all MLGW customers end up paying the tab for drivers who destroy street lights and leave the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.