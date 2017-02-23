Police standoff at Fox Heather Cove ends peacefully

Memphis police responded to a call of a caretaker abusing an 85-year-old woman Thursday night, which led to a standoff. The standoff ended shortly after the initial call peacefully.

The woman's son asked police to conduct a wellness check on his mother in the 8500 block of Fox Heather Cove. The man told police he believed his mother was being abused by her 20-year-old caretaker.

Initial reports said the caretaker was armed with a rifle, but police said the woman did not have a gun.

