1 person rescued from overturned burning car

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person was trapped in a burning car at Perry Road and Dunn Avenue on Thursday night.

A black vehicle was overturned and landed near a house. 

Initial reports said a police officer saw the vehicle on fire and it appeared someone was trapped in the vehicle.

The person was rescued from the car. Their condition is unknown.

