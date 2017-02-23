Tigers fall at 15th ranked Cincinnati

The Memphis Tigers faced an old rival Thursday--the highest ranked team they've played this season--in the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati, ranked 15th by the AP, put together one of the best records in the country at 24-3.

The Tigers came in trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak in 12 years.

Despite the best efforts of Dedric Lawson and Jeremiah Martin, who combined for 43 points, the Bearcats bolted away to a 20 point lead in the game's first 12 minutes.

The Tigers trailed by 24 in the second, before mounting a strong comeback to cut the lead to six with under five to play. But that's as close as it would get.

Cincinnati held off Memphis with a final score 87-74.

The Tigers, now 18-10, 8-7 in League Play, fall to sixth in the American,

Next game will take them back home for a key AAC matchup against the Houston Cougars, Sunday, 4 p.m. at FedExForum.

