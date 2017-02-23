FedEx re-ups with Joe Gibbs Racing

One of the world's top overnight package delivery services will remain one of fastest around the track on the NASCAR circuit.

Memphis based package delivery giant FedEx is extending its relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing, which started in 2005.

That means you'll continue to see the company's purple and orange logo on the Black #11 Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Hamlin is the defending Daytona 500 Champion.

FedEx is starting a Road Safety Program called Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares by donating $111 dollars for every lap Hamlin Leads, and $11,000 for each race victory to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit whose goal is to protect kids on the road, at home, and at play.

FedEx will also contribute $111,000 to Safe Kids if the #11 team wins this year's NASCAR Championship.

