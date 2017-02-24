Driver pulled from burning 18-wheeler

An 18-wheeler flipped and caught fire late Thursday night in Marshall County, Mississippi.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near the Slayden Travel Center.

As fluid leaked from the tractor-trailer, it caught fire and kept reigniting.

A good Samaritan rushed to the cab to pull the driver from the burning vehicle. He is expected to be OK.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department battled the flames as the Cayce Fire Department helped. They were eventually able to get the fire under control.

It is unclear what caused the 18-wheeler to flip.

