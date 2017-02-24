1 injured in North Memphis shooting

One person was injured as bullets flew in a North Memphis neighborhood late Thursday night.

Investigators rushed to Fairfax Street around 11:40 p.m. where they found a shooting victim who had crashed his car.

The victim said he was sitting in his car near the intersection of Matthews Avenue and Standridge Street when a man he didn't know came up to his car and pulled on his passenger door handle.

The victim then drove away and the suspect started firing shots at him.

He then drove to Fairfax Street where he crashed into utility pole cables.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

