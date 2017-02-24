5 Great Things: Officers buy groceries, gang truce & movie, wallet returned

Another week, another five great things to talk about that happened in the Mid-South.

MPD officers purchased robbery victim groceries

Some Memphis police officers went above and beyond after responding to a robbery victim's call for help. They replaced all of her stolen groceries. MPD officers Mike Apalucci and Sierra Braxton said their actions last week in helping the victim was simply the right thing to do. Investigators said the 63-year-old woman's attacker made off with her purse, wallet and even her groceries. As a result, the two officers filed the police report and then bought her groceries.

Rival Memphis gang members make truce...and a movie

Two rival Memphis gangs last fall, put aside their difference and called a truce. Members of the Playboy Sorrentos and the Crips then began working together with director LaDell Beamon to create the heal the hood movie, "Stupid Decision on the Wrong Day." Closing scenes were recently shot and is now being edited and scored. The movie premieres at Malco Majestic Theater on March 15.

'Real life room' gives animals at shelter the VIP treatment

Collierville Animal Shelter hopes a new feature will help their animals get adopted faster. The shelter created a room called the "Real Life Room," which is meant to simulate how a potential pet will respond to the average living area of a residence, giving future pet owners a better first impression of the animals.

Oxford students triumph in Hurricane Bowl

A group of students from Oxford High School won the Hurricane Bowl, a regional ocean science academic competition that is part of the National Ocean Sciences Bowl at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory Marine Education Center. The Hurricane Bowl is part of a nationwide competition that tests students' knowledge of ocean science disciplines through buzzer-style, multiple-choice questions and open-ended, team-challenge questions. The OHS team (which also won the Hurricane Bowl last year) will join winners from 24 other regional bowls April 20-23 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon for the NOSB Finals.

Good Samaritan returns wallet containing priceless family item

Ray Laughter has kept his grandfather's driver's license in his wallet for more than 20 years. But, Sunday he thought he had lost it forever when he left his wallet on top of his car while filling up at the gas station. Laughter and his wife retraced their path to look for his wallet, and called the Southaven Police Department when they couldn't find it. Police told him someone had just turned in the wallet with money still inside, along with his grandfather's license.

