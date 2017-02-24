Tennessee State University to host 2017 scholarship brunch - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

The Tennessee State University Memphis and Shelby County Alumni Association will host a 2017 scholarship brunch.

The event is Saturday, March 18 at New Shelby M.B. Church, 6915 E. Holmes Road.

TSU's head band director, Dr. Reginald McDonald, is the guest speaker.

For more information contact Jewel Jordan, president of MSCAA, at 901-497-5814.

