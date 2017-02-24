Teen shot by police: 'It ain't nothing but a bullet'

An officer in Osceola, Arkansas, shot a 16-year-old who was believed to be the suspect in a kidnapping and robbery, according to Arkansas State Police.

ASP said Osceola Police Department officers went to investigate a robbery at the Shell gas station on West Keiser Street, just off of Interstate 55, around 1:40 a.m.

The reported alleged that three people kidnapped someone, took that person to the ATM at the gas station, then forced them to withdraw money.

"The guy that they brought out here, they brought him out here to the ATM to get the money out," gas station employee Folando Jones said. "They broke in and got him at gunpoint."

When officers arrived to investigate the kidnapping/robbery, they said they found three suspects under the age of 18 at the gas station.

Police said one of the teenagers ran away, one was taken into custody, and one got into a vehicle that was not his. Police repeatedly asked that teenager to get out of the car, but he refused.

Family members identified the teen in the car as Zyrion Matlock, 16.

"I'm just taking it one step at a time," Zyrion said.

Investigators said an Osceola police officer shot Matlock as the officer tried to get Matlock out of the car.

Zyrion on still has the bullet inside of him.

"I thought I was going to die at first," Zyrion said. "Where I got hit at in my back, it hurts for me to bend or anything."

Matlock's father, Nathan, said his son was shot in the back while he was in a car. He said Zyrion was only at the gas station to buy a soda.

"He said this lady officer ran up to him with her gun," Nathan said. "He got in the car and she shot him in the back."

"I didn't have no type of weapon on me. I didn't take anything from nobody, all I did was probably be out late," Zyrion said.

Zyrion is a high school athlete and hopes to be back up and running by track season.

"I'm going to push through it. It ain't nothing but a bullet," Zyrion said.

Zyrion was taken to the hospital in Memphis where he was treated and released.

"He's doing better. He's at home, the bullet is still in his back," Nathan said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Matlock said police have not come to their home to arrest or question his son in connection with the kidnapping/robbery investigation.

