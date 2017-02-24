Crews prep for American Heart Association's Heart Ball

Organizers are planning for a record breaking year for the 41st annual American Heart Association's Heart Ball.

WMC Action News 5's Andrew Douglas watched as crews prepped the room at Peabody Hotel in Downtown Memphis for the Heart Ball Saturday night.

Douglas will serve as the emcee for the fifth year in a row.

The heart ball is expected to raise close to a half million dollars Saturday night! The money raised will go to fund life-saving research on heart disease and prevention programs in the Mid-South.

