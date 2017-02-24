Man charged in July 2016 murder - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged in July 2016 murder

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Lorenzo Jones (Source: SCSO) Lorenzo Jones (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Seven months after a man was shot and killed while playing basketball, one man has been charged in his murder.

Lorenzo Jones, 18, is accused of killing Justin Davis outside the Raleigh Community Center on July 18, 2016.

Davis was shot multiple time while playing basketball around 9:15 p.m.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder.

