A Better Mid-South: Lovell's resignation

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

Mark Lovell’s sudden resignation from his District 95 seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives will cost taxpayers in Shelby County an estimated 140,000 dollars. Lovell should pick up the tab for the special election, every penny of it.

There would be no need for a special election if Lovell had behaved himself as a state representative and did his job.

Instead, Lovell resigned his seat after reports surfaced that he groped a woman at a legislative reception in Nashville earlier this month.

While Lovell admitted no wrongdoing, the Ethics subcommittee of the House of Representatives said Lovell violated the legislature’s new sexual harassment policy.

A freshman lawmaker in office fewer than 100 days, Lovell ran for the House representing Germantown, Collierville and east Shelby County as a Conservative Republican with a special focus on reducing government waste. It’s a top priority on his campaign website!

Lovell can stop Shelby County taxpayers from wasting 140,000 dollars by paying for the special election in full.

The Tennessee Legislature ought to create a new law that would require the Mark Lovells of this world to be personally responsible for the cost of special elections like this one.

The taxpayers should not be left holding the bag because a successful businessman apparently can’t keep his hands to himself.

Forcing people like Lovell to pay the tab for special elections will make this A Better Mid-South!

