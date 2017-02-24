Substitute teacher arrested, banned from DeSoto County Schools

A substitute teacher has been banned from returning to DeSoto County Schools and is now charged with enticement of a child.

A spokesperson for the school said the substitute teacher made an inappropriate remark while at a middle school in the district. The teacher was removed from campus and banned from returning.

"The inappropriate remark was made by a substitute teacher that was employed by Kelly Services. Their employee was removed from campus, and he will not be allowed to return to DeSoto County Schools."

Cortez Hudson was working at Hernando Middle School this week when he allegedly made the comments.

Parents said they are relieved that Hudson will no longer be teaching within the district, but wish they had learned about the incident from the school.

"I'm surprised that I found out about this from you. An email or a text would have been nice, that we had to take these steps because of a substitute in our school," parent Danny McGreger said. "But, otherwise, I'm happy that they took steps to get him out of there."

The substitute was employed by Kelly Services, a workforce and staffing company. The company's statement is below:

"Kelly Services is always concerned about reports of inappropriate conduct by one of our employees and investigates all reports. Student safety is our number one priority. However, in accordance with employment regulations and prudent business practices, Kelly does not publicly discuss employment status or information specific to employee matters."

