March outlook: Will it stay warm?

January and February both placed on the top 10 warmest list in Memphis and it looks like this warm weather will continue through March. As a month marked with both snow and severe weather in previous years, it can be one of the most difficult months for local meteorologists.

Typically, the beginning of March will have highs around 60 degrees with the end of the month featuring highs around 70 degrees. However, it’s not out of the ordinary to get a few days with highs in the 80s, especially at the end of the month. On the other side of the spectrum, it’s also common to have one or two drastic cool downs with lows in the 20s and 30s.

This year is comparable to 1999 when January and February also topped the lists as one of the warmest in the Mid-South. If 1999 is any indication, March will feature an average monthly temperature about 5 degrees above normal. However, this March could also be marked by a few cold days with lows at or below freezing. So don’t start planting your flowers quite yet!

What about snow chances in March? The chance for snow will be low, but there is still a small chance of flurries. The past three years (2014, 2015 , 2016) had at least one day with flurries. Memphis commonly receives snow in March, so it certainly isn’t out of the question for 2017. However, the comparable year of 1999 did not receive any snow.

Although we may not get our share of snow, the Mid-South could get high rainfall amounts this March. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is on board with a wetter than normal March. Last March was the wettest on record, so hopefully we won’t see quite that much rain. However, a more active weather pattern next month could bring us several rounds of showers during the month of March.

