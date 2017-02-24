Limited Edition: Blue Bell releases 2 new ice cream flavors

Blue Bell released the name of two new flavors, and let’s just say one of them settles the cone vs. bowl dispute.

The new flavor, Ice Cream Cone, is a mix of vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate covered cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts and a chocolate sundae swirl to sweeten the deal.

The second flavor, Coconut Fudge, delights your tongue with delicate coconut and chocolate fudge swirls.

The new flavors hit stores Friday and will only be available for a limited time.

Grab it while you can and let us know what you think of it.

