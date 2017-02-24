Jerry Lee Lewis petitions for admittance into Country Music Hall of Fame

Some of the biggest names in country music are petitioning to get Jerry Lee Lewis into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Lewis posted to Facebook on Friday thanking Kris Kristofferson, Bobbie Nelson, and Kenny Rodgers for signing a petition in his favor.

“I want to thank my friends Kris Kristofferson, Bobbie Nelson and Kenny Rogers for signing the petition to get me into the Country Music Hall of Fame. I have always and will always love my country music history," Lewis wrote on Facebook.

Lewis, who is already in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, is trying to get into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

If you agree that Lewis should be recognized for his contributions to country music, click here to sign the petition.

