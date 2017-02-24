Woman charged for writing bad checks then returning merchandise for cash

A woman is behind bars after police said she wrote a large amount of bad checks at Belk in Oxford then returned the merchandise for cash.

According to Oxford Police Department, Charletha Joiner went into Belk over the course of three days in December and wrote back checks totaling $1,300.

Police said Joiner then returned some of the items that were purchased with the bad checks in order to get cash refunds.

