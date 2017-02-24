Man convicted of attempted manslaughter in video game shooting

A jury convicted a 27-year-old Memphis man of attempted manslaughter in a shooting over a video game console.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Develle Johnson was convicted Thursday and will be sentenced in March.

Johnson shot a 25-year-old man in the chest on August 31, 2014.

The shooting happened when Johnson was trying to buy a PlayStation 4. Johnson argued over the price of the video game console, pulled out a pistol, and fired nine shots into the man trying to sell the PlayStation 4.

During the exchange, the victim pulled out a gun and shot Johnson once in the chest.

