Students become human statues of historical figures for school project

Black History Month isn't just being taught at one Mid-South elementary school, it's coming to life!

Faculty and staff at W.E.B. Du Bois Consortium Schools came up with a great idea to help children get a hands on understanding of history.

Instead of just reading out of history books, the children took on and became a person of historical significance.

Seventy-five fourth and fifth graders researched their favorite African-American historical figure, dressed up like them, and spoke to visitors about the things their historical figure did to change our world.

"We get to pick out our own person--do social studies at the same time--so we can already learn our stuff before we even take a test about Black History Month," fourth grader Jayden Golden said.

The students were allowed to choose athletes, entertainers, politicians, or civil rights leaders.

"It's inspiring because I know if they can do stuff like this. When I grow up I can as well," student Amira Sutton said.

"Find a unique way to have our children learn about history," fifth grade teacher Sheila Wooley said.

Wooley said the project helps teach students that they can do whatever they want to do when they grow up.

"African-Americans are not just one or two dimensional. We are multidimensional. We are multi-talented," Wooley said.

