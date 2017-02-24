USPS offers $10K reward for fraud scheme conviction

The U.S. Postal Service is offering $10,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those believed to be responsible for a fraud scheme in Memphis.

Investigators said the scheme is targeting senior citizens and the victims are called by a woman claiming to be a fraud investigator from their bank.

The victims are told their credit or debit cards have been compromised in an attempt to get their PIN numbers. They are then told to immediately mail their cards back to the bank by placing them in their residential mailboxes.

When the victims comply, the suspects then get the cards out of the mailboxes and use them to make purchases.

One of the suspects involved in the scheme was captured in a photo using one of the victim's credit cards.

Investigators said he is often seen wearing a Chicago Bulls baseball cap and driving a white 4-door Cadillac.

Investigators want to remind everyone to never give out personal information over the phone to an unverified caller. If you question who is calling you, hang up and call the bank yourself.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

