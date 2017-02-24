Memphis death row inmate wins appeal

A Memphis man is off death row after winning his appeal.

Andrew Thomas was convicted of robbing and killing a Wells Fargo security guard in 1997.

The conviction was overturned Friday when two of three appeals court judges ruled in Thomas' favor.

Thomas said a key witness, his ex-girlfriend, was paid $750 by the FBI to testify in the case.

While under oath, she denied receiving any payment for her testimony.

Thomas and his attorneys said the prosecutor at the time, now-District Attorney Amy Weirich, did not correct the testimony during the trial.

The appeals court's decision moved Thomas off of death row, but it will not get him out of prison.

Before being convicted of murder and sentenced to death, Thomas was convicted of three felony charges related to the same case. Those charges have not been overturned, so Thomas continues to serve his sentence of life in prison on those charges.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.