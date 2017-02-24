Van hits light pole at Walnut Grove - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Van hits light pole at Walnut Grove

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Traffic was blocked from Walnut Grove and Forest Hill Irene after a vehicle crashed into a light pole Friday night.

Police said there were no injuries in the crash.

Emergency crews worked to get the area cleaned up. It has since been reopened.

