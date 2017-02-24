Get ready for a chilly weekend

A cold front moved through the Mid-South Friday night, bringing a brief return to winter that led to a chill in the air as the weekend begins.

But, it won't last long.

With a limited amount of moisture in advance of the front, there was little if any rain for most area as the front moved through, but that too will change.

Northwest winds will usher in cold dry air Saturday, allowing afternoon highs to only reach the upper forties to lower fifties. The coldest air will arrive Saturday night, plunging temperatures into the upper twenties to lower thirties. The cold snap will come to an end Sunday as a southerly flow returns pushing temperatures into the upper fifties to near sixty Sunday.

The warming trend will continue into the beginning of next week as a warm front moves north through the area Monday, triggering scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, along with highs in the low to mid sixties. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper seventies Tuesday as warm air continues to surge into the Mid-South.

The chance for rain will diminish, but due to an increase in instability any rain that does develop could produce a strong thunderstorm. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday as another cold front moves from west to east.

Once the front exits the area Wednesday night cooler drier air will settle in for the end of the week and weekend providing a more seasonable pattern.

