Power restored to 800 people in Cordova

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
CORDOVA, TN (WMC) -

 According to MLGW, almost 800 customers lost power Friday night.

The MLGW outage map showed 797 customers without power and seven outages.

It is unclear at this time what the official cause of the power outage is, but power has since been restored.

