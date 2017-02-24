Grizzlies dig hole, fall by 10 at Indiana

You can call it the final 24. It's the sprint to the finish of the long NBA regular season that started Friday night at Indiana.

The Pacers, wearing their Hoosiers old hickory uniforms, are sixth in the East, but have lost six straight. The Grizzlies are sixth in the West, but have won seven of their last 10.

The game starts out with the T.A. show. Tony Allen came back from the break with a vengeance. Putting up steals, fast breaks, tough plays inside, even 3 pointers.

Griz jump out to a seven point first quarter lead. Allen finishes with 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Mike Conley also got into the action.

Conley looked smooth with 10 points and seven assists. But something happened at the end of the first. Grizzlies up one, suddenly find themselves down 10 when the Pacers bench takes over.

Monte Ellis making it look easy, getting shots wherever he wants - 16 points for the Jackson, Mississippi native, who lives near here in Eads.

Memphian Thaddeus Young, back from missing six games with a bad wrist, slaps the Griz with 10 points and five boards.

Griz down 27, cut it to 10 with Troy Daniels bombing in 13 points in 14 minutes late, but Indiana outpaces Memphis.

Final score..102-92.

Not much to say after the game from Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale.

"We played it like it was a pre-season game." Fizdale said. "I mean, quite honestly we had some spurts where we played some good basketball. I don't want to crap on the whole game. But, too many stretches where we played it like it didn't matter. And that was very disappointing after two good days of work."

The Grizzlies, now 34-25, next play at Denver Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.