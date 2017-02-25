TN legislature recognizes two Memphis music industry icons

This week, the state legislature passed unanimous resolutions recognizing 1070 WDIA-AM broadcasting veteran Bev Johnson and Stax Music pioneer Deanie Parker.

House Joint Resolution 140 recognizes Johnson's 30th anniversary at 1070 WDIA-AM and says, "Johnson exemplifies the spirit and dedication that are characteristic of a true Tennessean."

House Joint Resolution 141 notes how Parker, “contributed significantly to this State's musical heritage, thereby enriching the lives of citizens throughout this State, the Nation, and the world.”

To understand the full breadth of the impact these ladies had on Memphis and the world, read the full resolutions, both sponsored by Memphis Representative Raumesh Akbari:

Bev Johnson’s Resolution

Deanie Parker’s Resolution

