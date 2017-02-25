Peek inside Peabody Place as ServiceMaster starts $35M renovation

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. announced it has selected Flintco LLC as the general contractor of its new headquarters in Downtown Memphis.

What once stood as a vacant reminder of the Peabody Place Mall will soon be a vibrant symbol of progress in Downtown Memphis.

“We are pleased to be working with Flintco,” vice president of supply management Terry Ingram said. “We completed a very detailed bidding process, and Flintco demonstrated an exceptional record of success, true dedication to safety, and an unwavering commitment to supplier and subcontractor diversity.”

In June 2016, ServiceMaster said it will occupy the long-vacant Peabody Place, right across from the historic Peabody Hotel.

The renovation project is projected to cost around $35 million.

The company expects to move roughly 1,200 employees and contractors by the end of this year.

"I think just from bringing 1,200 employees Downtown and infusing them into this business environment in the community--I think it's going to be great," Ingram said. "Every other option we looked at didn't provide this opportunity, so that was probably our primary reason for moving in here."

ServiceMaster committed to spend 20 percent of its part of the renovation money with minority and women-owned businesses, but it expects to exceed this goal.

"I think one of the missions of ServiceMaster moving down here is to work in a very collaborative effort," Flintco vice president and area manager Tim Weatherford said. “Flintco is excited about partnering with ServiceMaster to help change the landscape of Downtown Memphis. Like ServiceMaster, Flintco is working continuously to improve and innovate how we deliver projects. The new headquarters is a great opportunity to showcase our ability to work with a global partner to create a facility that is unique to Memphis.”

Known for its work in Memphis and its commitment to diversity, Flintco will select and management various subcontractors during the renovation period.

ServiceMaster said it expects to be moved into the Downtown Memphis location by the end of 2017.

